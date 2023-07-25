Twitter recently changed its name and logo to 'X'. The rebranding came after the micro-blogging site's merger with a new company named X Corp. "And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds [sic]," Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted on July 23. After the rebranding, #RIPTwitter is trending on Twitter, with netizens sharing memes on the recent name and logo change of the micro-blogging site. Check viral #RIPTwitter memes here. #TwitterX Trends After Twitter Changes Profile Photo and Name to New 'X' Logo, Check Funny Memes.
#RIPTwitter Memes Shared by Netizens:
Goodbye twitter, it's been a good run though . #RIPTwitter #X pic.twitter.com/8K4F6n0cwH
— SYED® (@Thanos_pandith) July 24, 2023
#RIPTwitter Tweets:
Adiós pajarito de Twitter, vuela alto. 😭#RIPTwitter #TwitterX #AdiosTwitter pic.twitter.com/Mnb9rcsIT6
— Borrachito 🥃 (@B0RRACHIT0) July 24, 2023
Viral Tweets:
Goodbye little friend. Fare well and hope to see you again someday!😥#xitter #RIPTwitterBird #RIPTwitter #ufoX pic.twitter.com/BGmTkGrpds
— TerraMysteria (@terramysteria) July 25, 2023
Latest Tweets:
Hey Elon Musk this video was a parody not a freaking business plan! #RIPTwitter #Twitter #TwitterLogo #TwitterX #GoodbyeTwitter
— ꧁༺ ʝʊʟɨɛ ༻꧂ (@juliecornewell) July 23, 2023
Tweets by Netizens:
Twitter is an OG...why tho? #twitter #ElonMusk #RIPTwitter #RIPTwitterBird #TwitterX #x pic.twitter.com/oAJosUAF2m
— 🦋 (@Sbutterflly) July 24, 2023
Tweets by Netizens:
Goodbye Twitter.
Gone. But will be forgotten. Fly high little blue bird. 😭 pic.twitter.com/PMsByVCMrF
— Arcto (@ArctozoltGuy) July 23, 2023
