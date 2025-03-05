Mumbai, March 5: Vivo (vivo) has launched its new smartphone, Vivo T4x 5G, in the INR 13,000 to INR 17,000 segment, offering a massive 6,500mAh battery. The smartphone comes with an elegant design and two rear cameras with LED flash ring. The new Vivo T4x is the successor of Vivo T3x 5G, which was launched in India last year with a 6,000mAh battery and larger 6.72-inch LCD display, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM options and 128GB internal storage. It offered a 50MP+2MP camera and 8MP on the front.

Vivo T4x 5G has a different design and improved specifications and features compared to the previous model. The smartphone is available in Pronto Purple and Marine Blue colour options. All the T4x variants come with UFS 3.1 storage for faster storage and file transfer. Nothing Phone 3a Pro Price, Features, Specifications Revealed; New Nothing Smartphone Comes With 60x Ultra Zoom.

Vivo T4x 5G Price in India

Vivo has launched its latest smartphone in India at a starting price of INR 12,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant after an INR 1,000 flat discount on HDFC Bank, SBI Bank and Axis Bank cards. The Vivo T3x sale will begin on March 12, 2025. The 8GB+128GB variant is launched at INR 13,999, and the top variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at INR 15,999. Vivo offers two years of Android and three years of security updates. Without discount, the devices are available at INR 13,999, INR 14,999 and INR 16,999, respectively.

Vivo T4x 5G Specifications and Features

The Vivo T4x 5G stands out with its massive 6,500mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging, which is the same as the last generation model. However, the new smartphone offers a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, which, according to Vivo, claims to score 7,28,000 on AnTuTu benchmarks. The processor is ideal for multitasking, gaming, and other functions. Further, the Funtouch OS 15 offers AI features such as Circle to Search, Live Text, and AI Screen Translation. Nothing Phone 3a Series Launched in India, Sale To Start on March 11; Know Price, Specifications and Features of Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing Phone 3a Smartphones.

Besides the battery and processor, the Vivo T4x 5G (vivo T4x 5G) comes with a 6.72-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1,050 nits of peak brightness and TUV Rheinland Eye Protection. It has side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone excels at photography by including a 50MP AI camera capable of recording 4K videos at 30 fps. It has an 8MP front camera. It also has 2MP depth sensor. The device allows you to take high-quality photos day and night and comes with AI Erase and AI Enhance features. Vivo T4x 5G comes with Military Grade Shock Resistance (MIL-STD-810H) certification for better protection against harsh environments.

