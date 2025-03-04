New Delhi, March 4: In a fillip to the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, London-based technology company Nothing on Tuesday unveiled its latest Phone (3a) series, which is designed to elevate its mid-range lineup with advanced features.

The smartphone series will be manufactured in Chennai, further underscoring Nothing’s commitment to the country. Akis Evangelidis, Co-founder of Nothing who has recently been appointed as the President for India, has highlighted the importance of the nation in the company’s strategy. Nothing Phone 3a Pro Price, Features, Specifications Revealed; New Nothing Smartphone Comes With 60x Ultra Zoom.

India will play a pivotal role in the global smartphone industry in the years to come, and “we’re committed to accelerating our ‘Make in India’ initiatives and boosting domestic production,” he mentioned. Nothing plans to accelerate its ‘Make in India’ initiatives by ramping up local production and investing more in the Indian market.

India has become a key focus for the company, especially after recording a 577 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in 2024, making it the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the country. The launch of the Phone (3a) Series, made in India, is a step towards further strengthening the company’s presence in the Indian market and aligning with the country’s vision of becoming a global manufacturing powerhouse.

Phone (3a) Series Specifications, Features and Price

The series comes in two models, Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro, both featuring an upgraded triple-camera system with optical zoom, a powerful Snapdragon processor, a brighter and more responsive display. The Phone (3a) comes with a 50MP main sensor and a Sony ultra-wide sensor, alongside optical zoom for the first time. The Phone (3a) Pro, on the other hand, features a periscope zoom camera with 60x ultra zoom. Nothing Phone 3a Price, Features, Specifications Revealed; Know Everything About Latest Smartphone Launched From Nothing Phone 3a Series.

The Phone (3a) series is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Mobile Platform, offering a 33 per cent faster CPU and 11 per cent better graphics performance compared to the previous model. The Phone (3a) will be available starting from Rs 24,999 and the Phone (3a) Pro, from Rs 29,999. On March 11, as a special introductory offer, Phone (3a) will be available for Rs 19,999, and the Phone (3a) Pro for Rs 24,999, according to the company.

