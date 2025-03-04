Mumbai, March 4: Nothing Phone 3a Pro is launched in India with powerful zoom 60x ultra zoom capability and a "Pro Camera" system. The Phone 3a Pro comes with a unique design camera module, making it stand out from the rest of the Nothing smartphones. The smartphone has three cameras on the rear and a flash, and there is a selfie camera on the front. Besides, the UK-based Nothing company also paid attention to the battery, display and operating system.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro has been anticipated to launch for weeks, and the early design reveal drew mixed reactions from the netizens online. Nothing CEO Carl Pei said that the company had listened to the suggestions and complaints by the Nothing Phone 2a owners and decided to work on the camera system as it was called 'poor'.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro Specifications and Features

Nothing Phone 3a Pro comes with a triple camera system on the rear that includes a 50MP shake-free camera with dual pixel autofocus, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with 120-degree FOV, and a 50MP periscope OIS camera that offers 3x optical zoom, 6x lossless zoom and 60x 70mm ultra zoom. On the front, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro has a 50MP shooter capable of shooting 4K at 30 fps video. The TrueLens Engine 3, an advanced AI camera software for taking photographs, is powered by the camera system. The Phone 3a Pro has a 5,000mAh battery with 50W fast charging support.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display that has a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. In terms of design, the company added a dedicated prompt action button for artificial intelligence to organise the content while keeping the same Glyph Interface on the back. Nothing Phone 3a Pro comes with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 mobile processor with 8GB or 12GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB internal storage. Besides, the smartphone has various AI features.

The new Nothing Phone 3a Pro comes with Wi-Fi 6, NFC, a Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock, a 360-degree antenna, and stereo speakers. In the box, Nothing offers the device, a 100-metre cable, a screen protector, a SIM tray ejector tool, and a safety card. It is available in Black and White. iQOO Neo 10R Launch Date in India Set for March 11, Price Leaked; Know Expected Specifications and Features.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro Price in India, Sale Date and Availability

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro price in India starts at INR 33,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. The 8GB+256GB variant costs INR 31,999 and the 8GB+128GB variant is priced at INR 29,999. The official smartphone sale will start in India on March 11, 2025. Customers can get the Phone 3a Pro on Nothing India's official website, Amazon, and Flipkart. The pre-booking starts from today, on March 4, 2025.

