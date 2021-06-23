The highly-anticipated Vivo V21e 5G smartphone will be launched in India tomorrow. The Chinese smartphone brand will announce prices of the 5G handset at 5 PM IST, as per the company’s official announcement on Twitter. Once launched, the V21e 5G phone will be available for online sale via Flipkart and Amazon. Availability, prices and other details will be announced tomorrow. Vivo V21e 5G Price Tipped Ahead of India Launch.

The Vivo V21e will be the latest addition to the popular V21 series. It will be a more affordable version of the Vivo V21, which is priced at Rs 29,990 in India. If the latest reports are concerned, the company might price the phone below Rs 25,000.

Vivo V21e 5G (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

Make room for stylish moments with the new #vivoV21e.​ Launching tomorrow at 5 PM.​ Are you ready? #MostStylish5G​#DelightEveryMoment pic.twitter.com/obekga9G7e — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) June 23, 2021

In terms of specifications, the Vivo V21e 5G will sport a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2404X1080 pixels and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. Unlike the V21 which uses MediaTek Dimensity 800U, the handset will come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. It will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Vivo V21e 5G (Photo Credits: Vivo)

Coming to the camera department, there could be a 44MP snapper up front for selfies and video calls. At the back, it will get a triple camera module comprising a 64MP primary camera accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera.

Vivo V21e 5G (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

The handset will be fuelled by a 4400mAh battery with 44W fast charging technology. It will also get an extended RAM feature that allows hardware to use up to 3GB of ROM as virtual RAM. The phone boots on FunTouch OS 11.1 based on the Android 11 operating system.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2021 11:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).