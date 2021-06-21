Vivo India will launch the Vivo V21e 5G smartphone in the market very soon. The company is tipped to launch the V21e 5G handset in India on June 24, 2021. However, there is no official announcement regarding the launch date. Ahead of its India debut, the price of the Vivo V21e 5G has surfaced on the internet. According to a tipster, Vivo will be offered in India with an 8GB + 128GB configuration, and the same will be priced at Rs 24,999. Vivo V21e 5G Smartphone Officially Teased; Likely To Be Launched in India Next Week.

Specification-wise, the upcoming V-series handset will sport a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and standard 60Hz refresh rate.

It will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, mated to Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The processor will be paired to an 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage.

Vivo V21e 5G (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

For photography, there will be a dual-camera setup at the back. It might include a 64MP primary shooter which will be assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The smartphone is tipped to sport a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Vivo V21e 5G (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

The phone is likely to be backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The phone is expected to run Android 11 based Funtouch OS 11.1 custom skin out-of-the-box.

