The Realme 16 Pro Series 5G launch is imminent in India, with the company sharing official teaser images confirming it on social media. According to recent leaks, the Realme 16 Pro, part of the series, will likely come with a 200MP rear camera and a 144Hz refresh rate 1.5K flat OLED display. Tipsters suggest it could feature a 7,000mAh battery and have an IP68/IP69 rating. Additionally, it is expected to get an 8MP front-facing camera, Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, 80W wired fast charging, a thickness of 7.75mm, and a weight of 192 grams. The Realme 16 Pro+ is expected to feature a periscope-style camera for enhanced zoom photography, likely powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. The phone will come with a large approximately 7,000mAh battery and a 1.5K flat OLED display, promising long-lasting performance and better visuals.

Realme 16 Pro Series 5G Teased, Launching Soon

A new era begins with a new masterpiece! From the foundation of every pixel to the philosophy of light and colour, the #realme16ProSeries5G is designed to master every vibe. Coming soon! Know More: https://t.co/Vk3a5ORmvH pic.twitter.com/Ft94dgO8zO — realme (@realmeIndia) December 10, 2025

