Mumbai, March 14: Vivo has officially expanded its Y-series portfolio in India with the launch of the Vivo Y51 Pro 5G. This latest offering is designed as a significant upgrade over its predecessors, focusing on a combination of long-lasting endurance and modern aesthetics. The smartphone features a premium design with a 3D quad-curved back and a metallic camera module, ensuring a refined look and an ergonomic grip for users.

The device introduces several upgraded features to the mid-range segment, most notably its massive silicon-carbon battery technology and an advanced 4nm processor. Moving away from standard hardware, Vivo has integrated intelligent AI-driven tools and military-grade durability into this model. These specifications part of the new launch aim to provide a seamless experience for multitasking and content creation, marking a notable evolution in the series' performance capabilities. Vivo T5x 5G Launch Date, Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Vivo Y51 Pro 5G Specifications and Features

The Vivo Y51 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset, built on a 4nm process to deliver efficient performance with an AnTuTu score exceeding 920,000. It sports a 6.75-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1250 nits of peak brightness, and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. For memory, the handset comes with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, which can be virtually expanded by an additional 8GB, along with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

On the imaging front, the smartphone features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP bokeh lens, capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps. An 8MP front camera is provided for selfies. Durability is a key highlight, as the device boasts IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance, alongside SGS 5-star drop resistance. It runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 and includes AI features such as AI Transcript Assist and Circle to Search. Vivo X300 FE Compact Flagship Expected to Launch in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and 6,500mAh Battery.

Vivo Y51 Pro 5G Price in India

The Vivo Y51 Pro 5G has been launched in two storage configurations and two colour options, Festive Red and Noble Gold. The base variant featuring 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at INR 24,999. The higher-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for INR 27,999. Both variants are now available for purchase through Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store, and various partner retail outlets across the country.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 09:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).