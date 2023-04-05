New Delhi, April 5 : Chinese smartphone maker vivo is now said to be working to launch the X Flip smartphone soon. The vivo X Flip is the first flip style or clamshell foldable phone from the company, keeping in line with the upcoming vivo X Fold 2 book-style foldable phone.

In the highly competitive premium global smartphone market, where foldable phones are gaining high interest and volumes, vivo doesn’t wish to lag behind, and hence, bringing in its new foldable phones to establish its brand name. Before the official unveiling of the new upcoming X Flip, its live images have been leaked online. Let’s check the details. Samsung All Set To Debut the First Ever Foldable Phone With Three-Fold Display; Check Out All Key Details.

vivo X Flip Leaked Live Image Design Details:

The vivo X Flip got rendered earlier, and now its live images leaked out during a photoshoot as per reports. As per the live images, the vivo X Flip features a circular camera module similar to the models in the X series. In the unfolded state, the camera module is seen placed on the top left corner of the device, while the cover display shuts on top of the camera module when folded. Given the images, it is confirmed that the foldable phone is going to be offered in vibrant purple colour apart from other choices. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Flagship Smartphone Globally Launched With Punchy Specs; From Price to Features, Here’s All You Need To Know.

vivo X Flip – Expected Specifications:

The vivo X Flip is expected to feature a 6.8-inch FHD+ primary inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the smaller outer display is likely to have HD resolution. The new foldable phone would offer a 50MP primary snapper paired with a 12MP ultrawide Zeiss branded snapper, as per reports.

The upcoming vivo X Flip smartphone is also said to be packing in Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor backed by up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset would likely offer a side-mounted fingerprint sensor 44W fast charging support.

vivo is yet to offer any details including the launch timeline of the vivo X Flip, but is it speculated it may launch this month alongside the new vivo X Fold 2. Post its market launch, the vivo X Flip will be fighting with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and recently launched OPPO Find N2 Flip.

