Vivo has increased the prices of the Vivo Y33s in India by Rs 1,000. The Vivo Y-series handset is now priced at Rs 18,990 for the single 8GB + 128GB. The Chinese phone maker launched in India a few months ago with a price tag of Rs 17,990. The phone comes in two colours - Midday Dream and Mirror Black. Vivo V21 Neon Spark Colour Variant Launched in India at Rs 29,990.

Vivo Y33s (Photo Credits: Vivo)

The key highlights of the phones are octa-core MediaTek Helio SoC, 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD panel, 50MP triple rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone also supports extended RAM 2.0 features. The revised price is now updated on the Vivo India website as well as other ecommerce marketplaces.

The phone sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD screen with a resolution of 1,080x2,408 pixels. The phone comes equipped with a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 4GB of extended RAM. It runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11.

For photography, it gets a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera packs a 16MP selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

