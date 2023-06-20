Mumbai, June 20: The Mumbai Police have issued an advisory against the ongoing Pink WhatsApp Scam, based on a Central government's warning. The department has asked users to remain alert against messages like a "New Pink Look WhatsApp With Extra Features" as this could lead to getting your device hacked and losing personal information like photos and videos.

What is pink WhatsApp scam? How are cyber fraudsters using fake WhatsApp app to hack mobile phones? How can one protect its mobile phone from pink WhatsApp scam? Know everything about the ongoing cyber fraud below. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Releasing In-App Chat Support Feature on Windows Beta.

What Is Pink WhatsApp Scam?

Android users are getting fake links disguised as official WhatsApp updates with a new Pink look. This installs malicious software on the smartphone.

Pink WhatsApp Scam Modus Operandi

A fake link that is masked as an official update from WhatsApp is sent to the Android user.

Upon clicking the link, malicious software may get installed on the mobile phone.

Then, the user’s phone can be infected and it can also infect the mobiles of people who contact the user over WhatsApp.

The malicious software unknowingly installed by the user can bombard users with numerous advertisements or steal their data.

After installing the fake app, users can lose control over their mobile or their mobile can be hacked and their valuable personal data like photos, OTPs, contacts etc can be accessed by the fraudsters.

"Fraudsters come up with a variety of new tricks and ways to lure gullible users into falling into their trap to commit cyber frauds. It is for the users to be Aware, Alert, and Attentive to these kinds of frauds and remain safe and secure in the digital world,” the advisory states.

How To Protect Phone Against Pink WhatsApp Scam

The advisory asks people to never click on links received from unknown sources without proper verification/ authentication. If such an app is installed on your device, uninstall it as quickly as possible.

The advisory also mentions that smartphone users should always install apps through the official app store of Google / iOS store or a legitimate website. WhatsApp Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Rolling Out Screen-Sharing Feature for Video Calls on iOS Beta.

The advisory further states, "Do not forward links or messages to others without authentication/verification, never share your personal details or financial information like login credentials/ passwords/credit or debit card details and other such information online with anyone, as it can be misused and be aware and alert about such attempts of cyber criminals by keeping track of the latest news and updates on activities of cyber fraudsters."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2023 12:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).