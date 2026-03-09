Amsterdam, March 9: Two Dutch intelligence agencies issued a global warning on Monday regarding a cyber campaign conducted by Russian-backed hackers. The operation specifically targets the Signal and WhatsApp accounts of government officials, military personnel, and journalists to gain access to sensitive information.

The General Dutch Intelligence Agency (AIVD) and the Dutch Military Intelligence and Security Service (MIVD) confirmed that victims of this campaign include Dutch government employees. The agencies stated that the hackers have likely successfully accessed confidential data through these breaches.

Hackers Use Social Engineering Tactics

The hackers employ social engineering tactics to persuade users into divulging security verification and PIN codes during chat sessions. Once these codes are shared, the attackers gain full access to personal accounts and private group chats.

According to the intelligence report, a common method involves the hackers masquerading as a "Signal Support" chatbot. This deception induces targets to hand over their six-digit authentication codes, enabling the attackers to take control of the account.

Signal and WhatsApp High-Value Targets Affected

While both Signal and WhatsApp offer end-to-end encryption, the agencies noted that these platforms remain high-value targets because officials often use them to share classified or confidential information. The MIVD highlighted that even with encryption, these apps are not suitable channels for highly sensitive data.

Beyond PIN theft, the hackers have been observed using the 'linked devices' function within Signal to maintain access. Authorities advised users to check for red flags, such as contacts appearing twice in their lists or numbers appearing as "deleted accounts," which could indicate a compromised profile.

Vice-Admiral Peter Reesink, Director of the MIVD, urged government colleagues and the public to exercise extreme caution. Dutch authorities have issued a cyber advisory providing technical assistance to eliminate threats and notify potentially affected individuals.

In a statement to Reuters, WhatsApp reminded users never to share their six-digit verification codes with anyone and stated they are continuing to develop new protections against online threats. Signal did not provide an immediate comment on the matter.

