New Delhi, October 7: WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature on its iOS platform that will allow users to securely translate messages in 21 languages. The Meta-owned messaging app seems to provide iPhone users with the same message translation function, which is already available on Android. It aims to ensure a consistent experience across both platforms.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, following the release of the latest WhatsApp for iOS update 25.28.74 on the App Store, new features have been discovered. WhatsApp is said to be rolling out a message translation feature for iOS users. The new WhatsApp feature is reportedly available to select users, which will allow messages to be securely translated in 21 different languages. The feature is expected to gradually roll out and become available to a larger number of users in the coming weeks. Donald Trump Back on TikTok, Posts Message for Young People and Says ‘I Saved TikTok, so You Owe Me Big’ (Watch Video).

The new feature works across personal chats, group conversations, and channels, making it easier for users to communicate in different languages. On iOS, WhatsApp uses Apple’s built-in translation APIs instead of creating its own translation system. This setup helps make translations faster, more accurate, and private, letting users translate and reply to messages directly within the app.

Once the required language pack is installed, the translation system automatically identifies the language of the message. As per reports, the list of supported languages varies based on the iOS version on the device. Currently, the latest version supports English (UK, US), Hindi, Japanese, German, French, Arabic, Spanish, Italian, Dutch, Portuguese (Brazil), Korean, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Turkish, Indonesian, Polish, Russian, Thai, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolling New Quick Sharing Options to Status Updates for Facebook and Instagram for iOS Beta Users.

How To Use WhatsApp’s New Message Translation Feature on iOS

To use the feature, users need to select a message and choose the "Translate" option from the menu. The app then uses Apple’s translation system to show the translated text directly within a new section of the chat. The setup makes it easy to follow conversations in different languages without leaving the chat. It can help to keep the flow of discussion clear and uninterrupted.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WABetaInfo), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

