New Delhi, October 6: WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature on iOS to enhance the way users share status updates. The upcoming layout may resemble Instagram Stories, which is said to offer an interactive way for users to post status updates on Facebook and Instagram. Previously, the Mets-owned WhatsApp had begun experimenting with this feature on Android devices, and now it seems to be expanding to iPhone users.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature on iOS users to offer easier ways to share status updates. The feature is currently available to select beta testers following the release of the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.28.10.72 update. WhatsApp is improving the user experience on iOS by adding new quick share buttons for Facebook and Instagram for making it easier to share status update content across apps. Moto G06 Power Launch on October 7 in India With 6.88-inch Display With Gorilla Glass 3 Protection; Check Expected Price, Confirmed Specifications and Features.

The platform is said to be rolling out a new status interface. In this updated layout, the view count for each status update has reportedly been moved to the left side of the screen. The redesigned interface shows Meta’s approach to boost visibility and engagement across its suite of apps. Earlier, sharing a WhatsApp status to Facebook or Instagram meant navigating through the viewer's list. Now, with dedicated share icons for both platforms positioned at the bottom of the status interface, WhatsApp users will be able to cross-post their updates with a single tap. Elon Musk Announces xAI’s Game Studio Will Launch AI-Generated Game Before End of Next Year.

While WhatsApp is enhancing its cross-platform capabilities, user privacy is said to remain protected. To use the new quick-sharing options, users will need to connect their WhatsApp account to Meta’s Accounts Centre. As per reports, WhatsApp is gradually rolling out the new feature to a select group of beta testers on the iOS platform, allowing the company to track performance and gather feedback. In certain cases, the trial may also include users on the public App Store version.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WABetaInfo), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

