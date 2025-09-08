New Delhi, September 8: WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow iOS users to share "Live Photos" in their original format. The update is said to be rolling out through the release of the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.24.10.72 update, which is available on the TestFlight app. Although the feature is currently limited to selected beta testers, it is expected to reach more users gradually.

The Meta-owned platform seems to be working on improving how photos are shared within chats. As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a feature that lets users share Live Photos in their original format. The update is currently available to a limited number of beta testers on iOS. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Developing ‘Channel Quiz’ Feature for Admins To Engage Audience With Open-Ended Questions.

A Live Photo is more than a still frame, as it captures a brief moment with both motion and sound. The format works by recording a short clip just before and after the shutter button is pressed, turning an ordinary photo into dynamic memory with movement and sound. On WhatsApp, however, the experience was previously restricted.

When a Live Photo was shared, it arrived only as a static image. Users could long-press on the image and send it as a GIF, but the option had its own drawbacks. GIFs preserved some movement yet lacked sound, delivered lower quality, and felt less smooth, making the shared result less authentic.

Reports now indicate that WhatsApp is enabling select beta testers on iOS to send and receive Live Photos in their original form. Recipients can finally view the motion and hear the audio, staying much closer to the intended experience. A small Live Photo badge now appears on the thumbnail, showing that the picture contains motion. Once opened, users can press a dedicated button to play the photo with video and audio. If saved, the image continues to remain a Live Photo inside the iOS Photos app, preserving its original format.

Users also have the choice to turn off the motion effect and share the picture as a normal still photo. A new control has been added in the gallery sheet, right beside the HD send option, which lets them do this with one tap. By selecting it, the Live Photo is converted into a static image before being sent. Apple Liquid Glass Design Coming to WhatsApp? Meta-Owned Platform Working To Implement Translucent, Fluid Interface for iPhone Users.

The feature is reportedly not limited to iOS with cross-platform support. Reports suggest that Android users will be able to view "Live Photos" sent from iOS as motion photos on their devices. Similarly, motion photos shared from Android will reportedly appear as Live Photos when opened on iPhones.

