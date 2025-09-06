San Francisco, September 6: WhatsApp has started working on new features for its users and will roll them out soon. As per a recent report, the Meta-owned platform was working on an Apple-like 'Liquid Glass Interface' design for its app. It was under development and was said to launch in the future. Now, the platform has reportedly started working on a new 'Channel quiz' feature, which will be introduced in the Android beta update.

WhatsApp's new Channel quiz feature will allow the admins to create a quiz containing questions for the audience. It will help boost the engagement of the users and provide their opinions on any matter. The questions will be open-ended and help the WhatsApp Channel admin to directly engage with the participants and get their feedback. ‘Big Leap’: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Announces 1st Telecom System Using India-Made Chips Gets TEC Certification.

WhatsApp to Let Users Take a Quiz to Provide Opinions in Channels

WhatsApp Channel admins can post open-ended questions for answers, which would boost the participation of the audience to participate, unlike polls, which let the users choose pre-defined options. According to a report by WABetaInfo, all the answers provided by the users will be private and only be visible to the channel admins. This could let the WhatsApp users speak their mind freely.

To view the responses, the channel admins can click on the message bubble, helping them identify the preferences and suggestions from their followers. Due to the 'Channel quiz', WhatsApp users can openly share their opinions or knowledge related to any matter and also help the admins to make the channels more engaging, rather than selecting some options in a poll. Followers cannot see how many options the questions received on a quiz. Perplexity Comet Browser To Launch Soon on Mobile, Now Available for Pre-Order on Google Play Store for Android Users.

WhatsApp admins could share the quiz in their channels to provide more entertainment, engagement, test knowledge or know more about how the audiences think about certain types of content shared. With this option, the company would get an idea about what its customers actually want, helping it make products or services based on their interests.

