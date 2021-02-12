New Delhi, February 12: Whitney Wolfe Herd, the 31-year-old founder and CEO of Bumble, became the youngest woman billionaire. The news broke out just after the online-dating app went public in the US. According to reports, Wolfe, with nearly 12 percent stake in the company, ended the day with a net worth of $1.5 billion. This was due to the shares of Bumble, which soared in the IPO, from an initial price of $43 per share to as high as $76 per share.

Bumble, a company that caters to women and is led by women has made its 31-year-old female founder a billionaire on Thursday. “Today, @Bumble becomes a public company. This is only possible thanks to the more than 1.7 billion first moves made by brave women on our app — and the pioneering women who paved the way for us in the business world. To everyone who made today possible: Thank you. #BumbleIPO", Wolfe Herd tweeted Thursday. Former Bumble Executive Adam Cohen Aslatei Proves Attraction Is ‘S’More’ Than Skin Deep.

Here's the tweet by Whitney Wolfe Herd:

Today, @Bumble becomes a public company. This is only possible thanks to the more than 1.7 billion first moves made by brave women on our app — and the pioneering women who paved the way for us in the business world. To everyone who made today possible: Thank you. #BumbleIPO 💛🐝 pic.twitter.com/OMLNGNvECB — Whitney Wolfe Herd (@WhitWolfeHerd) February 11, 2021

Bumble, the online dating app, was founded by Wolfe Herd in 2014 after her stint at Tinder. Also, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is the investor in Bumble. She also acts as an adviser to the app. As per reports, Wolfe worked with London-based Russian billionaire Andrey Andreev, who had been making dating apps for European and Latin American markets, to create Bumble.

