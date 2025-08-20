Mumbai, August 20: The Lok Sabha has passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025. Following its introduction, many people who participate in money-based online games are eager to know whether popular gaming platforms such as Dream11, My11Circle, MPL, and PokerBaazi will be banned. Will the clearance of Online Gaming Bill 2025 pave way for a ban on Dream11, My11Circle, MPL, and PokerBaazi and other onling gaming apps and platforms?

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, aims to ban all real-money gaming (RMG) platforms in India, regardless of whether they are based on skill or chance. Specifically, the bill prohibits online betting and gambling including fantasy sports, card games like poker and rummy, and online lotteries when these involve monetary transactions with the expectation of financial gain. Below is a list of onling gaming and betting apps and platforms that could be affected once this bill becomes a law. Online Gaming Bill 2025 Passed in Lok Sabha Without Debate Amid Intense Protests From Opposition Members (Watch Video).

List of Real-Money Gaming & Betting Apps & Platforms That Will Be Directly Affected by Online Gaming Bill 2025

1- Fantasy Sports Platforms:

Dream11: A leading fantasy sports platform offering games like fantasy cricket, where users pay to create teams and win cash prizes.

My11Circle: Another popular fantasy sports app focused on cricket and other sports.

Khelo Fantasy: A fantasy sports platform that involves monetary stakes.

SG11 Fantasy: Similar to other fantasy sports apps, it involves real-money transactions.

Games24x7: Operates platforms like RummyCircle and My11Circle, which include real-money gaming.

WinZO: Offers a variety of real-money games, including fantasy sports and casual games.

Junglee Games: Known for games like Junglee Rummy, which involve cash stakes.

2- Online Card Games:

Platforms offering rummy, poker, and traditional Indian card games like Andar Bahar that involve real-money stakes. Examples include:

AndarBahar Poker: Previously banned for promoting gambling without permission.

Junglee Rummy (part of Junglee Games).

PokerBaazi

Other poker and rummy apps that require entry fees and offer cash rewards.

3- Online Betting and Gambling Apps:

Apps previously identified as illegal betting platforms, such as:

Betway: A global sports betting platform banned for operating without licenses.

Melbet: Banned for non-compliance with Indian gambling laws.

1XBET, Parimatch, Fairplay, Lotus365, Dafabet, Betwaysatta: These were blocked earlier for illegal betting activities and may face further enforcement under the new bill.

4- Cash-Prize Quiz Apps and Lotteries:

Apps offering quizzes or lotteries where users pay to participate and win cash rewards will be banned. Examples include platforms similar to Zodiac Casino (banned for unregulated gambling) and Silver Luck (banned for encouraging unregulated gambling). Online Gaming Bill 2025 To Trigger Layoffs and Company Closures? Gaming Industry Warns of Over 2 Lakh Job Losses, Urges Amit Shah to Review Draft Legislation.

5- Other Real-Money Gaming Platforms:

Any app or website where users deposit money to play games (e.g., casual games, trivia, or skill-based games) with the expectation of winning cash or other monetary rewards are included in the ban. This includes platforms like GamesKraft, 99Games, and others mentioned in industry reports as part of the real-money gaming sector.

The above-mentioned apps and platforms typically rely on real-money gaming formats, which the Online Gaming Bill 2025 bans. It also bans advertisements promoting real-money gaming platforms and bars banks and financial institutions from processing related transactions. Violations can lead to imprisonment of up to 3 years and fines up to INR 1 crore.

Real-money gaming apps and platforms such as Dream11, My11Circle, WinZO, and others will be banned if they do not comply with terms of the Onling Gaming Bill 2025 or forced to shift their business models. However, the bill allows e-sports and social games such as BGMI, PUBG and League of Legends to continue, but only as subscription-based or free-to-play formats without monetary rewards.

