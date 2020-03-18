With No Live Sports To Watch on TV, Why Not Play Super Keeper Cricket Challenge at Your Home

User interface of Super Keeper Cricket Challenge

Sports lovers across the world have been deprived of live action as various tournaments and leagues have been cancelled following the coronavirus pandemic outbreak. In India, apart from Indian Premier League 2020, Indian team's three-match home One-Day International (ODI) series against South Africa was cancelled due to the COVID-19 fears. Not just in India, cricket leagues and series in other part of the world have been cancelled as well.

Also, people have been forced to stay indoors as a safety measure. Meanwhile, there is good news if you are a cricket lover. With no live action to watch, fans can play an exciting cricket-based game on their mobile phones. And it is, Super Keeper Cricket Challenge.

It is probably the first of its kind game wherein a user has to take up the challenge of being a wicket-keeper. Yes, put yourself in MS Dhoni's shoes! The game is loaded with various features like, single hand usability, high-quality semi-realistic look and feel, and multiple playable characters.

The best part of this game is that it is available in a multilingual commentary. You can enhance the playing experience by enjoying the exhilarating commentary in English, Hindi, Marathi and Tamil languages.

The Super Keeper Cricket Challenge game is available for free download for both Android and iOS users. You download the game from Google Play Store here and Apple's App Store here. So sit back and enjoy the game!