Mumbai, February 20: The Xiaomi 14 launch in India is confirmed on March 7, 2024, with Leica-powered camera setup and flagship specifications. The device has been long awaited in India since its official launch in China in October 2023. Xiaomi will launch its highly anticipated Xiaomi 14 series with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 50MP primary camera powered by Leica sensors, just like the Chinese variant.

Xiaomi 14 series, including Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14, are globally set to be launched on February 25, and the company has only confirmed Xiaomi 14 base model for the Indian market. The device will compete with the other flagship smartphones powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC like Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, OnePlus 12, iQOO 12 and ASUS ROG Phone 8. OnePlus Watch 2 Likely To Launch Soon: Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Xiaomi 14 Launch Date Confirmed:

Lighting up a path for the coming legend.🌟 #Xiaomi14 is ready to capture all the illuminating moments. Stay tuned! #XiaomixLeica pic.twitter.com/BRYufAC8D6 — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) February 19, 2024

Xiaomi 14 Global Launch Date:

Lighting up a path for the coming legend. 🌟#Xiaomi14Series, ready to capture all the #IlluminatingMoments. Stay tuned for the #XiaomiLaunch on Feb 25th! #LensToLegend 🟠📷🔴 loading... pic.twitter.com/otU3eYn1TG — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) February 20, 2024

Xiaomi 14 Specifications and Features (Expected)

Xiaomi is expected to introduce its flagship device with a 6.3-inch 1.5K resolution LTPO display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000nits of peak brightness. Xiaomi launched its flagship 14 series in China with Xiaomi HyperOS, and in India, it is expected to introduce the device with the same UI skin for users. The Xiaomi 14 model is expected to have the same 4,610mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

Xiaomi is expected to introduce the device with the same 50MP Leica primary camera with Light Fusion 900 sensor that will offer high dynamic range with exceptional image and video quality. In addition to this, the company is expected to provide a 50MP Leica ultra-wide lens and a 50MP Leica telephoto lens. The camera setup is expected to provide features like OIS and dual-pixel PDAF. The smartphone will likely have the same 32MP selfie camera on the front. Apple Earned 'USD 1.65 Trillion' From iPhone Sales in Past 10 Years: Report.

Xiaomi 14 Price and Colour Options (Expected)

Xiaomi 14 was launched in China in multiple variants with RAM and storage options. The entry-variant of Xiaomi 14 was launched at CNY 3,999 (about Rs 46,089) with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, at CNY 4,299 (about Rs 49,547) for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, at CNY 4,599 (about Rs 53,004) for 16GB RAM 512GB storage model and the top model at CNY 4,999 (about Rs 57,614) offering 16GB RAM and 1GB storage model. In China, Xiaomi launched its device in the following colour options - Black, Jade Green, White, and Snow Mountain Pink.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2024 12:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).