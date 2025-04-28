Mumbai, April 28: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 will officially start on May 1, 205, and during this event, customers can explore a wide range of products and purchase them at discounted rates. The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 will offer special benefits to Prime members. During this sale, the products, including smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, household appliances, clothes, gadgets, home appliances, coolers, air conditioning (ACs) and many other products, will be sold at lower prices.

The e-commerce giant has already revealed the "top deals" for various products during its Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. During this summer sale, Amazon will offer several smartphones from popular brands like Samsung, iQOO, Apple, OnePlus, Redmi, Xiaomi, Realme and others at massive discount rates. Flipkart SASA LELE Sale Starts From May 2, Early Access for Plus and VIP Members Starts on May 1; From Double Discounts To Rush Hour Deals and Jackpot Offers, Know What To Expect.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025; Check Smartphones Available at Discounted Rates on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G

During the Great Summer Sale 2025, Amazon announced that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G will be available at up to INR 84,999, compared to its listed price of INR 1,34,999. The smartphone has 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, and a 6.8-inch display. It has a 200MP main, 12MP UW, 10MP telephoto, 50MP telephoto, and 12MP selfie camera.

iPhone 15

Apple's iPhone 15 was launched in 2023 with an A16 Bionic chip. It is available for up to INR 57,749 during Amazon's Great Summer Sale 2025 event. It comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, 48MP 2x camera, 12MP rear camera, and 12MP selfie camera. The smartphone is listed on Amazon at INR 69,900.

iQOO Neo 10R 5G

The iQOO Neo 10R 5G is a newly launched smartphone with a 6,400mAh battery and 80W fast-charging speed. Launched in March 2025, it comes with LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 4.1 storage, 5-hour non-stop 90 fps BGMI gaming capability, AI features and Android 15 with three years of OS and four years of security updates. It has a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, a 0.789cm ultra-slim design, an IP65 rating and many other features. iQOO Neo 10R 5G price on Great Summer Sale 2025 is INR 24,999, originally listed at INR 31,999.

OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13R is available at INR 39,999, down from INR 44,999. The 2025 model comes with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, a ProXDR display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, and a 6,000mAh battery supporting 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. It has a 50MP main camera with a LYT-700 sensor, a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. It also has a 16MP front-facing camera. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch in China; Know What To Expect.

Besides these models, Amazon's Great Summer Sale 2025 offers various other models at discounted rates, such as Realme NARZO 80x 5G at INR 11,999, iQOO Z10x 5G at INR 13,249, Xiaomi 14 Civi at INR 32,999, and OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G at INR 15,999.

