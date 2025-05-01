Mumbai, May 1: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 started in India tonight at 12 AM. The Great Summer Sale offers various products at much lower prices in all categories, such as smartphones, home appliances, electronic appliances, gadgets, accessories, books, toys, clothes and many others. During the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, customers can purchase many smartphones at discounted rates starting today, May 1, 2025.

During this Amazon Summer Sale 2025, interested customers can get smartphones at discounts of up to 40% or more. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, iPhone 15, iQOO Neo 10R, OnePlus 13R, Xiaomi 14 CIVI, Samsung Galaxy A55, and various other smartphones are offered at discounted rates during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. Check out all the necessary details about Amazon smartphone discounts for this summer season. Amazon Launches the All-New Kindle Paperwhite in India With up to 12 Weeks of Battery Life; Check Price and Other Details.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 Discounts, Deals on Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung S24 Ultra is available at a discounted rate during Amazon's Great Summer Sale 2025. The smartphone is available to purchase at INR 84,999, down from its originally listed price of INR 1.34,999, which is an INR 50,000 discount. It has a 200MP+12MP+10MP+50MP camera setup on the rear and runs on Android 15 OS with seven years of updates. It features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 is a 2023 model that has A16 Bionic chip and 48MP 2x camera with 12MP camera on the rear and 12MP front-facing camera. It is available at INR 57,249 during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, INR 12,651 lower than the listed price of INR 69,900.

OnePlus 13R

During the Great Summer Sale 2025, the OnePlus 13R is available at INR 39,999. Amazon also offers buyers INR 4,099 worth of OnePlus Buds 3. The OnePlus 13R has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a 6,000mAh battery, and 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. It is listed on Amazon at INR 44,999.

Xiaomi 14 CIVI

Xiaomi 14 CIVI price during Amazon Great Summer Sale dropped to INR 32,999 from INR 54,999. The smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a 50MP Leica triple camera setup on the rear and a 4,700mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. Dailyhunt, Josh Parent VerSe Innovation Gets Clean Audit Opinion From Deloitte for FY24 Financials.

All of these devices fall under the premium and mid-premium segment and offer powerful performance, features, and specifications. During Amazon's Great Summer sale, customers can also get other smartphones like the Samsung A55 5G at INR 26,999, much lower than the listed price of INR 42,999, and other models like Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and Nothing Phone 3a under INR 30,000.

