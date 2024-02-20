New Delhi, February 20: OnePlus is preparing to launch its new smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch 2. The upcoming smartwatch from OnePlus is expected to come with new features and improvements over its predecessor. The official announcement of the OnePlus Watch 2 is highly anticipated. The OnePlus Watch 2 might be introduced at the MWC 2024 event. The global unveiling is expected to reveal all the details about the specifications, features and pricing of the OnePlus Watch 2.

As per a report of Abp Live, it is anticipated that the OnePlus Watch 2 might debut during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona on February 26. OnePlus has shared a teaser for the upcoming smartwatch, hinting at the debut of its latest wearable device. Google’s AI Chatbot Gemini Beats OpenAI’s ChatGPT by 3% in Series of Comprehensive Multi-Discipline Tests: Report.

OnePlus Watch 2 First Look

The design of the OnePlus Watch 2 is expected to be sleek and more rugged. The OnePlus Watch 2 may have a circular display with a unique bulge, which might be similar to that of the Apple Watch Ultra. The upcoming smartwatch of OnePlus might include two buttons on the right side. The launch of the OnePlus Watch 2 in India might compete with the Pixel Watch 2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series.

OnePlus Watch 2 Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per a report of Times Now, the OnePlus Watch 2 is rumoured to switch from its custom RTOS to Google's Wear OS. This change from OnePlus could offer users a wider range of features and app compatibility. It has yet to be confirmed whether the OnePlus Watch 2 will run on the older Wear OS 3 or the latest Wear OS 4. Google’s Android 15 Available in Developers Preview; Check Features and Changes Offered by New OS for Developers and Creators.

The OnePlus Watch 2 is expected to come with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display. The smartwatch might be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip. The OnePlus Watch 2 is also expected to come with health-related features such as sleep tracking, heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring and calorie tracking.

