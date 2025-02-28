Beijing, February 28: Xiaomi 15 Ultra is finally launched in China after much anticipation. The successor of Xiaomi 14 Ultra comes with the latest Snapdragon's latest processor and Leica-tuned camera system. The newest smartphone will join the Xiaomi 15 series, including Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro, launched last year in the country. Xiaomi 15 Ultra is set to launch in the global market on March 2, 2025, during the MCW 2025 (Mobile World Congress 2025) event in Barcelona, Spain.

On the other hand, the Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that it will launch its Xiaomi 15 series and Xiaomi 15 Ultra in India on the same date. The latest Ultra variant, introduced in the Chinese market with quad-cameras, will continue the collaboration with Leica to offer superior photo quality. When launched, the smartphone will compete with the iQOO 13, Samsung Galaxy S25 series, OnePlus 13, and other models launched with the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Samsung Galaxy M06 5G Launched in India; Check Prices, Specifications and Features of New Samsung Smartphones.

Xiaomi 15 Series, Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launching on March 2 in India

Another star is on the way! #Xiaomi15Series is ready to meet you at #TheNextPinnacle. Get ready for the dual-flagship reveal at #XiaomiLaunch. 🗓️March 2nd 🕑6:30 PM IST 🟠📷🔴 Loading... Get notified: https://t.co/qyp8u4S7tz pic.twitter.com/qWhOJwDeBR — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) February 27, 2025

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specifications and Features

Xiaomi 15 Ultra offers a 50MP primary camera featuring a Sony LYT900 sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens with a Sony IMX858 sensor, a 200MP periscope telephoto camera with a Samsung ISOCELL HP9 sensor, and a 50MP ultrawide camera with a 115-degree FOV. The smartphone comes with a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED display offering a 120Hz refresh rate, 2K resolution, and 3,200 nits of peak brightness for outdoor viewing.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 90W wired and 80W wireless fast charging. The Snapdragon 8 Elite processor in the device is mated with Xiaomi's latest Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 operating system along and Andreno 830 GPU. The device also includes the latest Bluetooth 5.4 version, Wi-Fi 7, 5G connectivity, and an ultrasonic fingerprint reader. Moreover, the smartphone comes with an IP68 water and dust resistance rating for better protection. Vivo Y39 5G Launched in Malaysia, India Launch Expected Soon; Check Price, Specifications and Features of Vivo Y29 Successor.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Price in China, Expected Indian Price

Xiaomi 15 was launched in China and has multiple storage and RAM options. The base variant starts at CNY 6,499 (around INR 77,800) and offers 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The 16GB+512GB variant is available at CNY 6,999 (around INR 83,800), and the top variant with 16GB RAM and 1TB internal storage is launched at CNY 7,799 (around INR 93,400). The Xiaomi 15 Ultra price in India will be announced on March 2, 2025. It is expected to be similar to the range offered in China.

