Kuala Lumpur, February 27: Vivo has launched its new smartphone, Vivo Y39, in the Malaysian market ahead of launching in India. The new Vivo Y39 (vivo Y39) has a massive battery and a revamped design. The successor of Vivo Y29 is offered in two colours - Blue and Purple. Unlike the previous model, which has a dual vertical camera design, the Y39 has a circular camera module. After Malaysia's launch, the Chinese smartphone maker may launch it in India soon.

Vivo Y39 5G has a stylish and trendy design and an IP64 water and dust resistance rating. It also boasts features like a dual nano SIM card slot, Bluetooth 5.1 version support, dual-band WiFi (2.4GHz and 5GHz) support, and type C charging. The device also supports NFC for faster contactless payments. Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Samsung Galaxy M06 5G Launched in India; Check Prices, Specifications and Features of New Samsung Smartphones.

Vivo Y39 5G Specifications and Features

Vivo Y39 5G was introduced in the Malaysian market with a 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 mobile processor and a Funtouch OS 15 version based on Android 15. The smartphone comes with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. The Y39 5G has a huge 6,500mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support, which is higher than the Y29's 5,500mAh. The device has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a composite plastic sheet back cover design.

Vivo Y39 5G has a 6.68-inch LCD display with 1608 × 720 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support. The screen can be 1,000 nits brighter, giving good outdoor visibility. The smartphone continues to offer two cameras on the rear, including a 50MP primary and a 2MP secondary. It also gets a flash on the rear. On the front, the company has included an 8MP shooter for selfies and video conferencing. POCO M7 5G Launch on March 3 in India, Will Feature Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Processor; Check Expected Specifications and Other Details.

Vivo Y39 5G Price in India (Expected)

The Vivo Y39 5G price in Malaysia starts at MYR 1,099 (around INR 19,000 to INR 20,000). This is similar to the price of the top variant of the Vivo Y29 5G in India, which is INR 18,999. Unlike before, the company has only launched a single variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

