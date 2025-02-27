Mumbai, February 27: Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy M16 5G and Samsung Galaxy M06 5G in India. Both smartphones offer various segment-leading specifications and features, including bigger displays, batteries, and better performance compared to the last generation. The company has included various other upgrades compared to the Samsung Galaxy M05 and Samsung Galaxy M15 5G smartphones.

Design-wise, both models in the Samsung Galaxy M series have better and upgraded look compared to previous models. Samsung's Galaxy M16 5G is launched in Thunder Black, Blue Pink, and Mint Green colours. On the other hand, the Galaxy M06 is available in Blazing Black and Sage Green shades. POCO M7 5G Launch on March 3 in India, Will Feature Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Processor; Check Expected Specifications and Other Details.

Samsung Galaxy M16 5G Price, Specifications and Features

Samsung Galaxy M16 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor that offers smooth multitasking and efficiency to save power. It has a 50MP primary camera, 5MP ultrawide camera, and 2MP macro camera. On the front, it boasts a 13MP camera for selfies and video conferencing. Galaxy M16 5G has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. This model gets a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 90Hz display with 800 nits of peak brightness.

The Samsung Galaxy M16 5G is launched in three variants in terms of RAM and storage capacity. The price in India starts at INR 11,499 and INR 12,999 for the 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB variants. The top variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at INR 14,499. The smartphone will get six years of OS and security upgrades, which is hardly given in the segment. Besides, it will support Samsung Wallet and the Tap & Pay feature. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Launch Likely on July 2025, Price Leaks; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy M06 5G Price, Specifications and Features

Samsung launched its Galaxy M06 5G with the same MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. However, it gets a 50MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP depth camera on the rear. The smartphone offers an 8MP selfie camera. Galaxy M06 5G has a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD with 800 nits of peak brightness. It has the same 5,000mAh battery as present in M16 5G with 25W fast-charging. The smartphone will get 4 years of OS and security upgrades. Samsung Galaxy M06 5G is available in two variants, including 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB, priced at INR 9,499 and INR 10,999, respectively. The smartphones are available on Amazon and Samsung's official websites.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2025 05:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).