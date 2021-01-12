Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone maker will officially launch the Mi 11 in the global market soon. The company launched the handset in China during the end of 2020 and within a week it has teased the global launch of Mi 11 via its social media channels. Several reports have revealed the presence of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite device that will debut alongside the Mi 11 global launch event. As of now, there is no information about the launch date of Mi 11 Lite and Mi 11. A new report suggests that Mi 11 Lite is one of the nine phones that Xiaomi is likely to launch in 2021. Xiaomi Mi 11 With Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications Here.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite name was confirmed when it appeared on the FCC certification platform with a model number M2101K9AG. Also, BIS has approved a Xiaomi Phone with model number M2101K9AI that could be an Indian variant of Mi 11 Lite. In terms of specifications, Mi 11 Lite is likely to feature a flat HD+ screen punch-hole display, unlike the curved one on Mi 11 phone. The smartphone is rumoured to be powered by Snapdragon 732G chipset coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

For photography, the device is expected to come equipped with a triple rear camera system comprising of a 64MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP snapper. The phone is expected to be fuelled by a 4,150mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and could run on MIUI 12 operating system. Pricing and other details of Mi 11 and Mi 11 Lite will be revealed during its launch event.

