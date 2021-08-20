Xiaomi, the Chinese tech giant is all set to host its Smarter Living event on August 26, 2021. During the event, the company will launch its Mi Band 6 fitness tracker. This information has been confirmed by the company through the official Twitter account. Xiaomi has also set up a dedicated microsite on its official India website revealing Mi Band 6's several specifications. As per a report, Xiaomi India will also launch a rebranded RedmiBook Pro 15 during the event. Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 With Under-Display Selfie Camera Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

As a reminder, Mi Band 6 debuted globally along with Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Lite 5G in March. The global model comes with a SpO2 blood oxygen saturation monitoring feature, 30 sports modes and more. The Indian variant is likely to carry similar specifications as that of the global one.

Mi Smart Band 6 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi China)

Keep Calm, the #MiBand6 even comes with SPO2 tracking! 🧘‍♂️🧘‍♀️ But gear up and giddy up for the 30 sports modes! 👊 Serving you a healthy lifestyle on a platter 💯 Stay tuned: https://t.co/vtBtyELpq4#SmarterLiving2022 #FutureIsSmart pic.twitter.com/mLew9y9X2Q — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) August 19, 2021

Mi Band 6 will feature a 1.56-inch AMOLED touch screen display with a resolution of 152x486 pixels. The fitness tracker will get 30 sports modes, including walking, running, indoor treadmill and cycling. It will also come with 24x7 blood pressure, blood oxygen, heart-rate monitoring and sleep tracking features.

Mi Band 6 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Mi Band 6 will be waterproof and come packed with a 125mAh battery. Coming to the pricing, Mi Band 6 is priced at CNY 229 (approximately Rs 2,500). The NFC variant costs Rs CNY 279 (approximately Rs 3,000). It is unsure whether Xiaomi will bring the NFC variant to the Indian market or not.

Coming to the RedmiBook Pro 15, the Chinese model comes in both Intel and AMD processor options. The Indian model is said to come only with an Intel chip. It will flaunt a 15.6-inch 3.2K display with a resolution of 3,200x2000 pixels. It could get an Intel Core i7-11370H processor coupled with up to Nvidia GeForce Mx450 graphics.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2021 10:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).