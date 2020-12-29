Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the much-awaited Mi 11 smartphone in the Chinese market. The phone is available for pre-orders in the country and will officially go on sale on January 1, 2021. The company has not revealed any information about the global launch of the device. The phone will be offered in five shades - Horizon Blue, Frost White, Midnight Gray, Lilac Purple and Honey Beige. Xiaomi Mi 11 Series to Come With Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Protection: Report.

Xiaomi Mi 11 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi China)

In terms of specifications, Mi 11 flaunts a 6.81-inch WQHD AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200x1440 pixels and a resolution of 120Hz refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM & up to 256GB of internal storage. For clicking photographs, the device sports a triple rear camera module with a 108MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens & a 5MP tertiary lens. At the front, there is a 20MP shooter for selfies & video calls. The rear primary camera sensor is claimed to be 3.7 bigger than the iPhone 12 and supports 8K video support.

Xiaomi Mi 11 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi China)

The device runs on Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 operating system and will be offered in three variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage. The handset comes packed with a 4,600mAh battery. The standard version of Mi 11 does not come with an in-box charger whereas the bundled version includes a 55W GaN charger. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, Infrared & a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, the Mi 11 costs CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs 44,970) for the 8GB & 128GB model whereas the 8GB & 256GB, 12GB & 256GB variants are priced at CNY 4,299 (approximately Rs 48,300) and CNY 4,699 (approximately Rs 52,800) respectively.

