Flipkart, the Indian e-commerce giant is all set to host its Big Saving Days Sale on July 25, 2021. During the sale, Flipkart will offer discounts on a wide range of products including smartphones, electronics, TV and appliances, fashion and more. Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale will last until July 29, 2021 and it comes a day before the Amazon Prime Day Sale which is scheduled for July 26. The e-commerce company has also set up a dedicated microsite to provide a sneak peek of deals on phones and other products. Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer a 10 percent instant discount via bank cards and EMI transactions. Let's take a look at several deals which will be offered during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021: Google Pixel 4a India Price Drops To Rs 26,999; Check Offers & Prices.

Apple iPhone 12 which costs Rs 79,900 will be available for Rs 67,999. On the other hand, iPhone XR and iPhone SE will be offered from Rs 37,999 and Rs 28,999 respectively. Poco X3 Pro smartphone featuring 120Hz refresh rate and Snapdragon 860 SoC that currently retails at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model will be made available at Rs 17,249. Realme C20 which currently costs Rs 6,999 will be offered at Rs 6,499.

Samsung Galaxy F62 which is currently priced at Rs 23,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant will be made available at a discounted price. Flipkart has not revealed the exact pricing of the device yet.

Similarly, other phones such as Realme X7 Pro 5G, Realme 7 Pro, Narzo 30 5G, Infinix Note 10, Mi 11 Lite, Vivo Y73, Vivo V21 5G and more will be offered with exciting offers and decent discounts. It is important to note that Flipkart Plus members will get early access to the sale i.e on July 24 at 12 am.

