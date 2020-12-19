A good camera setup is very important when it comes to purchasing a decent smartphone. Most of the people are believed to be obsessed with selfies and photographs as it has become a trend in today's world. The year 2020 saw several smartphone launches such as Galaxy Z Fold, OnePlus 8 series, iPhone 12 series, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra & more. It is also been reported that the number of users that used camera smartphones increased by 25 percent during the lockdown. If you are looking to purchase the latest good camera handset, we hereby list down below the top five camera smartphones of this year.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max -

iPhone 12 Pro Max was launched on October 14, 2020 alongside iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro. The handset comes with a triple rear camera module comprising of a 12MP main shooter, a 12MP telephoto lens & a 12MP ultra-wide-angle snapper with LiDAR scanner. Upfront, there is a 12MP snapper. LiDAR scanner helps to capture sleek night mode portraits through main & ultra-wide sensor. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max costs Rs 1,29,900 for the 128GB storage whereas the 256GB & 512GB variants are priced at Rs 1,39,900 and Rs 1,59,900 respectively.

iPhone 12 Pro Max (Photo Credits: Apple)

Huawei P40 Pro -

Huawei's Mate 40 Pro handset comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 50MP ultra vision lens, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens & an 8MP telephoto shooter. At the front, there is a 32MP snapper for clicking impressive selfies. The device is available on Amazon India at Rs 79,900 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage. Other features include a 3,800mAh battery with 22.5W supercharging facility, Kirin 990 5G processor & a 6.1-inch OLED display.

Huawei P40 Pro (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra -

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes with a high-spec camera setup consisting of a 108MP wide-angle-camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 12MP telephoto lens. At the front, there is a 10MP selfie snapper. Note 20 Ultra's camera is incredibly easy & fun to use. The handset comes with 8K video support, single take mode that captures a bunch of photos & videos at the same time using various lenses, modes. The phone is listed on Amazon India at Rs 1,04,999 for the 12GB & 256GB storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

OnePlus 8 Pro-

OnePlus 8 Pro was launched in India at Rs 59,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB model. The smartphone comes with quad rear camera system flaunting a 48MP main snapper with Sony IMX689 sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto lens & a 5MP color filter sensor. Other key specifications include a 6.78-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display & comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

OnePlus 8 Pro 5G India Sale (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

Google Pixel 5-

Pixel 5 device from Google gets a dual rear camera setup with a 12.2MP main camera and & a 16MP secondary snapper. For selfies & video calls, the phone gets an 8MP camera. The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, features a 6-inch FHD+ punch-hole display and runs on Android 11 operating system. The phone is priced at $699 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.

Google Pixel 5 (Photo Credits: OnLeaks)

