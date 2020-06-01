Zoom Plans to Offer Stronger Encryption for Video Calls Only to Its Paid Customers

Zoom (Photo Credits: Zoom)

San Francisco, June 1: Video conferencing platform Zoom is planning to offer stronger encryption for video calls for its paid customers and not for users with free accounts. The discussion of encryption enhancements for paid users follows almost a month after the release of Zoom version 5.0. Plea in SC Seeks Ban on Zoom App Until Appropriate Legislation is Put in Place.

"Zoom's approach to end-to-end encryption is very much a work in progress - everything from our draft cryptographic design, which was just published last week, to our continued discussions around which customers it would apply to," a company spokesperson told The Verge.

Video meet app Zoom had announced that after May 30, all its clients on older versions would receive a forced 5.0 update when trying to join meetings as GCM encryption would be fully enabled across the platform. After facing several security and privacy issues, Zoom in April released a much-awaited 5.0 update to its popular video conferencing service with several security and privacy improvements.

The new features include improved AES 256-bit GCM encryption, data routing control and improved host controls. Zoom has announced the acquisition of secure messaging and file-sharing service Keybase, as part of its 90-day pledge to address privacy and security issues with its own platform.