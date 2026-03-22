London, March 22: The United Kingdom has reportedly deployed a nuclear-powered submarine, HMS Anson, to the Arabian Sea, positioning it within striking range of key conflict zones as tensions escalate in the Middle East. The submarine, equipped with Tomahawk cruise missiles, gives Britain the capability to conduct long-range precision strikes if the situation deteriorates further.

The deployment comes amid an intensifying conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, raising concerns about a broader regional escalation. While UK officials have not publicly confirmed operational details, reports citing defence sources indicate that the move is part of heightened military preparedness. Donald Trump Warns Iran To Reopen Strait of Hormuz Within 48 Hours or Face Strikes on Power Plants.

UK Nuclear-Powered Submarine Deployed in Arabian Sea

HMS Anson, a modern Royal Navy submarine, is armed with Tomahawk Block IV cruise missiles and Spearfish torpedoes. It reportedly departed from Perth earlier this month and travelled approximately 5,500 miles to reach the region.

The submarine is said to be operating in the northern Arabian Sea, a strategically significant area that allows access to the Gulf and surrounding regions. Defence sources suggest it maintains regular communication with UK command by surfacing periodically. Iran Targets Diego Garcia: US-UK Military Base, Which Often Hosts USAF B-2 Spirit Stealth Bombers, in Indian Ocean Targeted With Ballistic Missile.

UK-US Military Coordination

The reported deployment coincides with the UK government’s decision to allow the United States to use British military facilities for potential strikes on Iranian targets. These include RAF Fairford and Diego Garcia, a joint base in the Indian Ocean.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer had initially expressed reservations about permitting such operations, citing legal considerations. However, his position shifted following Iranian strikes on allied assets in the region.

Missile Threat and Diego Garcia Incident

Iran recently attempted to target Diego Garcia with two missiles, though neither hit the island. The incident has raised concerns about the range and capability of Iranian missile systems, as the base lies around 4,000 kilometres away.

According to Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir, Iranian missile capabilities could potentially reach major European cities, highlighting the broader strategic risks.

The presence of a nuclear-powered submarine armed with long-range missiles signals a significant escalation in military positioning by the UK. While such deployments are typically intended as deterrence, they also increase the stakes in an already volatile region. Any decision to launch strikes would require direct authorisation from the UK government, underscoring the political sensitivity of the situation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Daily Mail), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 02:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).