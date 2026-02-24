Nancy Guthrie Missing Case: Savannah Guthrie Releases New Plea for Missing Mother As Family Offers USD 1 Million Reward, Says ‘We Still Believe in a Miracle’ (Watch Video)

Mumbai, February 24: The family of Nancy Guthrie, mother of TODAY show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, has announced a reward of up to USD 1 million for information leading to her safe return or recovery. The announcement was made Tuesday morning, February 24, via a new video shared by Savannah Guthrie on social media. This significant increase from previous reward offers comes as the investigation into the 84-year-old’s disappearance from her Tucson-area home enters its 24th day with no confirmed suspects in custody.

A Desperate Plea for Information

In the emotional video posted to Instagram, Savannah Guthrie wrote, "Someone knows how to find our mom and bring her home". She also said, "We know that millions of you have been praying, so many people have been praying". Savannah further added that she misses her mom and that they still believe in a miracle. "We still believe that she can come home", Guthrie added. Nancy Guthrie Missing Case: Savannah Guthrie Breaks Silence After FBI’s Forensic Breakthrough in Mother’s Abduction, Says ‘It’s Never Too Late’ (Watch Video).

Someone Knows How To Find Our Mom and Bring Her Home, Says Savannah Guthrie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie)

The family emphasised that the USD 1 million reward is a plea for a breakthrough in a case that has remained largely stagnant despite involvement from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI. "Family reward of up to $1 million will be paid only for recovery of Nancy Guthrie, consistent with FBI criteria for payment of its reward in this case," the post added.

Background on Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the evening of January 31, after having dinner with family. She was dropped off at her home in the Catalina Foothills near Tucson at approximately 9:48 PM. Authorities believe she was abducted from her residence in the early hours of February 1, after a doorbell camera was disconnected and her pacemaker app showed a loss of connection shortly after 2:30 AM. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has maintained that the disappearance is being treated as a criminal abduction, noting that Nancy Guthrie has limited mobility and would not have been able to leave the home on her own.

Status of the Investigation

The $1 million reward follows a series of recent developments that have yet to produce a definitive lead:

Surveillance Footage: The FBI recently released images from a Google Nest camera showing a masked person with a backpack at the front door on the morning of the disappearance.

DNA Evidence: A black glove found approximately two miles from the Guthrie residence was tested for DNA. However, last week, officials confirmed that the "unknown male profile" recovered from the glove did not match any records in the national CODIS database.

Ransom Notes: Investigators continue to vet several messages, including a ransom note demanding payment in Bitcoin, though no money is known to have been exchanged. Nancy Guthrie Case: 1 Reportedly Dead, 3 Detained During Late Night SWAT Operation in Tucson (Watch Video).

How to Provide Tips

The Guthrie family and law enforcement agencies are urging the public to remain vigilant. Anyone with information regarding Nancy Guthrie or the masked individual seen in surveillance footage is encouraged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department tip line. Callers have the option to remain anonymous.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Instagram Account of Savannah Guthrie). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 08:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).