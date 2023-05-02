Mumbai, May 2: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s lover "Alina Kabaeva" has been reportedly sent to Siberia - over 2,000 miles from the Russian dictator and the luxury palaces she shared with him. The news comes amid reports of growing health concerns about Putin and the alleged assassination attack on the Russian President.

According to a report in Mirror.CO.UK, Alina Kabaeva has reportedly been the Russian President's mistress for a long time. The report also states that the 39-year-old has usually preferred to stay in Switzerland where she is reportedly said to have given birth to one of Putin's children in 2015. Vladimir Putin Survived Assassination Attempt? Ukraine Tried To Assassinate Russian President by Launching Kamikaze Drone Packed With Explosives, Says Report.

Reports also state that Kabaeva, who is a former Olympic gold medal winner makes public appearances on rare occasions. Reportedly, sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin for his Ukraine invasion have also limited Kabaeva's travel to the West. As per the report, she was flown to Omsk in Siberia under high security as a special guest at a gymnastics event.‌

The Russian President's "lover" is said to be attending the Evgeniya Cup in Siberia, which is usually attended by child competitors from areas of Ukraine invaded by Putin. The competition also sees children taking part from allies such as Belarus and Cuba. Alina Kabaeva is said to have shared two palaces with Putin one of which is said to be hidden in a forest in Valdai in the north of Russia.

The other palace that Alina shared with the Russian President is said to be located at Gelendzhik on the top of a cliff overlooking the Black Sea.‌ While it is unclear as to how long Kabaeva will stay in Siberia, speculation is rife that she is aiming for a major political role in Putin's regime. Another theory suggests that Alina wants to succeed Valentina Matviyenko (74), who is the most powerful speaker of the country’s senate for the Federation Council. Vladimir Putin Health Update: Russian President Receiving Chemotherapy for Cancer, Confirm Leaked US Documents.

Reports also suggest that Alina and Putin were last spotted in April at her gymnastics centre in Sochi. While rumours suggest that Kabaeva could succeed Putin as the next President, there is no official confirmation about the same.

