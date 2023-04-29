Mumbai, April 29: Amid ongoing rumours of Vladimir Putin's deteriorating health condition, reports claim that secret service agents of Ukraine allegedly tried to assassinate the Russian President. As per reports, Ukraine tried to assassinate Vladimir Putin with a kamikaze drone that was packed with explosives. As per a report in Mirror.Co.UK, Ukrainian forces launched a UJ-22 drone, which was loaded with 17kg of C4 plastic explosives.

As per the report, the drone was launched on Sunday from Ukraine with the aim to reach the newly built industrial estate near Moscow where the Russian President was supposed to visit. Reportedly, the claims were made in the German newspaper Bild. Yuriy Romanenko, the newspaper's source has reportedly claimed that Russian authorities are trying to keep Ukraine's assassination bid on Putin quiet. Vladimir Putin Health Update: Russian President Receiving Chemotherapy for Cancer, Confirm Leaked US Documents,

Putin, We Are Getting Closer

Путин, мы все ближе Все видели новость о дроне который долетел до Москвы, но не взорвался? Так-вот, дрон этот летел не просто так. На прошлой неделе наши разведчики получили информацию о поездке путина в индустриальный парк в Руднево. Удалось даже заполучить карту поездки по… pic.twitter.com/F2u8kClhPO — Yuriy Romanenko (@shan_yan) April 24, 2023

Romanenko, who also claims to have close ties to Kyiv's intelligence services also alleged that Ukraine's secret service agents had a tip-off about Putin's visit to the industrial site. In a tweet, which was cited by Bild, Romanenko said, "Putin we are getting closer. Everyone saw the news about the drone that flew to Moscow, but did not explode. So, this drone flew for a reason."

The tweet also said that last week, Ukraine's intelligence officers received information about President Putin's trip to the industrial park in Rudnevo. The post further claimed that Ukraine's kamikaze drone took off and "flew through all the air defences of the Russian Federation", however, it crashed away from the industrial park.

On Sunday, Paval Zarubin had said that Putin was planning to "visit an industrial park in Moscow", however, he had not revealed any details about the timing of Putin's visit. Meanwhile, Ukraine expert Sergej Sumlenny said that a "precision strike against the Russian head of state with a kamikaze drone is an almost impossible action." However, he also said that if the news is true then it is a "slap in the face for the Russian dictator". What Are Kamikaze Drones, New Threat for Ukraine in War Against Russia? Here’s Everything You Need to Know About the Iranian Aerial Weapon.

Talking about assassination attempts back in 2017, Putin told filmmaker Oliver Stone that there were a total of five assassination attempts made against him. Last year in September, Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesperson denied all claims that there was an assassination attempt against the Russian President.

