Home

India

News INDIA Delhi IRS Officer’s Daughter Rape-Murder Case: Accused Rahul Meena Traced Through Stolen Mobile Phone, Hotel Wi-Fi Logs, CCTV Footage and Social Media Account Investigators have revealed that a combination of stolen technology, hotel Wi-Fi logs, and a secret social media contact led to the arrest of 19-year-old Rahul Meena, the primary suspect in the rape and murder of an IRS officer's daughter. Meena was apprehended at a hotel in Dwarka.

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

A 22-year-old woman, the daughter of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, was allegedly raped and murdered at her residence in South Delhi’s Kailash Hills area, with police arresting a former domestic worker within hours by tracing a detailed digital trail, as reported by TOI. Investigators say the accused, Rahul Meena, was located using a combination of a stolen mobile phone, hotel Wi-Fi logs, CCTV footage, and social media activity, marking a swift breakthrough in a high-profile case.

According to police, the incident occurred while the victim was alone at home. The accused, who had previously worked as a domestic help for the family, was familiar with the house layout and routine. He allegedly entered the residence using a spare key and confronted the victim. Delhi IRS Officer’s Daughter Rape-Murder Case: Police Recreate Crime Scene in High-Profile Kailash Hills Murder Case.

Investigators believe the accused initially intended to commit theft. However, the situation escalated into a violent assault during which the victim was sexually assaulted and killed.

Sequence of Events and Alleged Motive

Police sources indicate that the accused demanded money from the victim, and an argument followed when she refused. The confrontation turned violent, resulting in the victim being assaulted and strangled. Authorities are examining financial stress and possible resentment following his dismissal from the job as potential motives. Reports also suggest he was under debt and had a history of borrowing money. Delhi IRS Officer’s Daughter Rape-Murder Case: Accused Rahul Meena, Who Scored 90% in Class 12, Lived ‘Double Life’, Say Police.

Digital Trail Helps Crack the Case

The investigation relied heavily on digital and forensic evidence. Police tracked the accused through:

A stolen mobile phone linked to his movements

Hotel Wi-Fi logs and IP data

Instagram interactions and online activity

CCTV footage capturing entry and exit

This data led officers to a hotel in Dwarka, where he was arrested after attempting to evade detection.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 07:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).