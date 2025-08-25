A large fire broke out at a warehouse near Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam on Sunday, August 24, sending a plume of thick, black smoke into the sky. Video captured from the Amsterdam airport tarmac showed a mushroom-shaped cloud rising above the area. According to the NL Times, the blaze originated in the warehouse of cacao storage company MRG. The report said that the warehouse has been significantly damaged in the fire. Emergency services responded to the incident and controlled the fire. Phoenix-Bound American Airlines Flight AA357 From Philadelphia Makes Emergency Landing at Dulles International Airport in Virginia After Passenger's Device Catches Fire (See Pic).

Amsterdam Fire

JUST IN - Large fire breaks out at warehouse in Aalsmeer, near Amsterdam's Schiphol airport — De Telegraafpic.twitter.com/xH1MEoJWbK — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)