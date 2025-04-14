Is Amsterdam better than Bengaluru? A Bengaluru techie, Pratim Bhosale, shared her eye-opening experience of living in Amsterdam for six months, offering a candid comparison of life in the two cities. In a post on X, Bhosale highlighted a range of differences, beginning with housing challenges. While rental prices in Amsterdam are steep, around 2000 euros for a one-bedroom apartment, she noted the tenant laws that protect renters, unlike in India. Bhosale further praised Amsterdam's grocery stores, especially Jumbo and Albert Heijn, for their high-quality produce, although she pointed out that organic food is significantly more expensive than in Bengaluru. On the flip side, Bhosale mentioned the high cost of dining out, with meals averaging 50 euros for two people. She also expressed admiration for Amsterdam’s efficient public transport, clean buses, and scenic bike rides. However, she shared her frustrations with the healthcare system, which she described as “broken” and inefficient, making it hard for her to find a General Practitioner. While job opportunities in tech may not be as plentiful and salaries are lower than in Bengaluru, Bhosale appreciated the city’s work culture, where passion often trumps profit. Despite a few challenges, the lifestyle, clean air, and green spaces in Amsterdam have significantly improved her overall quality of life. Amsterdam Stabbing: English-Speaking Tourist Tackles Knife-Wielding Attacker Who Injured Five Near Dam Square in Netherlands, Video Surfaces.

