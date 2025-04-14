Is Amsterdam better than Bengaluru? A Bengaluru techie, Pratim Bhosale, shared her eye-opening experience of living in Amsterdam for six months, offering a candid comparison of life in the two cities. In a post on X, Bhosale highlighted a range of differences, beginning with housing challenges. While rental prices in Amsterdam are steep, around 2000 euros for a one-bedroom apartment, she noted the tenant laws that protect renters, unlike in India. Bhosale further praised Amsterdam's grocery stores, especially Jumbo and Albert Heijn, for their high-quality produce, although she pointed out that organic food is significantly more expensive than in Bengaluru. On the flip side, Bhosale mentioned the high cost of dining out, with meals averaging 50 euros for two people. She also expressed admiration for Amsterdam’s efficient public transport, clean buses, and scenic bike rides. However, she shared her frustrations with the healthcare system, which she described as “broken” and inefficient, making it hard for her to find a General Practitioner. While job opportunities in tech may not be as plentiful and salaries are lower than in Bengaluru, Bhosale appreciated the city’s work culture, where passion often trumps profit. Despite a few challenges, the lifestyle, clean air, and green spaces in Amsterdam have significantly improved her overall quality of life. Amsterdam Stabbing: English-Speaking Tourist Tackles Knife-Wielding Attacker Who Injured Five Near Dam Square in Netherlands, Video Surfaces.

Bengaluru vs Amsterdam: Techie Compares Life in Two Cities

Renting The rent is approximately €2k per month for a one-bedroom apartment in a decent area. Lower would mean no furniture and a newer area. - It is extremely hard (Hunger Games level ) to find a rental apartment. Easier to buy. We used @uprent_nl . It was super helpful. -… — Pratim🥑 (@BhosalePratim) April 10, 2025

Groceries and Food Expenses in Amsterdam

Restaurants - €50 for two for a decent meal - A sandwich, fries, single takeaway meals around €7-15 - Fancy restaurants > € 80 - Amazing International cuisine except Indian. Basic and touristy menu in Indian restaurants. - Cafes have same rates as BLR ( Paid €13 for two… pic.twitter.com/9FMGRvLM8o — Pratim🥑 (@BhosalePratim) April 10, 2025

Healthcare and Government/Expat Services

Government/Expat services and support - Things will take their own sweet time. - If offices close at 5pm, by 4:30pm business will start to wrap up - Govt employees here have better people skills - They smile, sometimes even engage in small talk. — Pratim🥑 (@BhosalePratim) April 10, 2025

Things to Do in Amsterdam

Things to do in NL - Even though Amsterdam is small, there is lots to do on weekends ( around nature, free ) - Neighbouring cities like Utrecht are fun to visit and very beautiful - There are beaches, National Parks and beautiful parks - Museums - Fun workshops One of the… pic.twitter.com/PWPr69JcdT — Pratim🥑 (@BhosalePratim) April 10, 2025

Job Opportunities

Fitness - People here are much more into fitness - Gyms are packed with the “right people” - Rarely see any cheap stuff - No weird stares in the gym - Almost everyone is jacked😭 ( I am the least jacked person in my gym ) - The streets always have people running and biking pic.twitter.com/2objFeT7Xc — Pratim🥑 (@BhosalePratim) April 10, 2025

Overall Happiness Index

There's much more to cover: taxes, savings, safety, culture, etc. And I’ll cover that in the next thread. Until then, if you would like to read more about such stuff, can follow me🫶 — Pratim🥑 (@BhosalePratim) April 10, 2025

