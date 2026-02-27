Noida, February 27: A UKG student of Amity International School was allegedly left locked inside a school bus for nearly seven hours in Noida on Thursday after falling asleep during his morning commute, sparking outrage among parents and raising serious concerns over student safety protocols.

According to the family, the boy boarded the bus from his housing society as usual and is believed to have dozed off during transit. When the bus reached the Sector 44 campus, neither the driver nor the attendant reportedly checked the vehicle before it left for a parking yard nearly 25 km away. Murder Caught on Camera in Greater Noida: Man Ambushed, Shot Dead by 3 Assailants Outside Home, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

UKG Student Locked Inside School Bus for 7 Hours in Noida

नोएडा के सेक्टर-44 स्थित एमिटी इंटरनेशनल स्कूल में बड़ी लापरवाही सामने आई। UKG का एक मासूम बच्चा सुबह स्कूल बस में बैठा और सीट पर ही सो गया, लेकिन स्कूल पहुंचने के बाद उसे उतारना भूल गए और बस सीधे पार्किंग में खड़ी कर दी गई। करीब 6 से 7 घंटे तक बच्चा बंद बस के अंदर अकेला पड़ा… pic.twitter.com/p9z8P8ySIR — Greater Noida West (@GreaterNoidaW) February 26, 2026

The child remained inside the locked bus for hours.

Panic set in when the bus returned in the afternoon and the boy did not get off. The school allegedly informed the parents that he had been marked absent in class, while transport records showed him present in the bus attendance register. Greater Noida Viral Video: Youth Seen Laughing and Firing Gun From Moving Car, Probe Launched.

After tracing the vehicle route and visiting possible parking spots, the family finally located the bus at a yard. The child was found crying, drenched in sweat, and visibly terrified.

Parents Allege Negligence in Safety Checks

“This morning, I personally put my son on the school bus and waved to him,” the parent said. “But when the bus came back and he was not there, we were shocked. Those hours of not knowing where your child is were unbearable.”

The incident has raised questions about whether mandatory bus checking protocols were followed before the vehicle was parked.

School Responds, Orders Review

School principal Renu Singh said the administration was informed about the matter and took immediate action. According to the school, a vehicle change due to a mechanical issue contributed to the situation, and the child, who had fallen asleep, was later reunited safely with his parents.

The school stated that it has taken serious cognisance of the incident and initiated a comprehensive review of its transport safety measures. Strict action and additional safeguards are reportedly being implemented to prevent such incidents in the future.

Police Aware, No Written Complaint Yet

Police confirmed they were informed about the matter, though no written complaint had been filed at the time of reporting. Authorities are yet to clarify whether any formal inquiry into transport lapses will be initiated.

The incident has once again highlighted the urgent need for strict enforcement of school bus safety protocols to ensure that no child is ever left unattended.

