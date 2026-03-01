Mumbai, March 1: Conflicting reports have emerged regarding the fate of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, following a massive joint military operation by the United States and Israel on Saturday, February 28. While US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have suggested the 86-year-old leader was killed in a strike on his compound, Iranian officials have dismissed the claims as "mental warfare", insisting he remains alive and in command.

Claims of Visual Confirmation of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death

Israeli media intensified the speculation late Saturday, with prominent networks Channel 12 and public broadcaster Kan reporting that a photograph of Khamenei’s body had been presented to both President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu. According to the reports, the body was purportedly recovered from the rubble of his high-security compound in Tehran after it was hit by approximately 30 bunker-buster bombs. Iran-Israel War: Which Country is On Which Side? Is it Heading to WW3?

"A photo of the body was shown to Netanyahu and Trump," Channel 12 reported, citing senior sources. The broadcaster Kan added that Israeli officials were briefed on the "elimination" of the Supreme Leader, whose residence was reportedly reduced to dust and ash, as shown in recent satellite imagery.

Mixed Signals from World Leaders

President Trump took to social media to declare that "one of the most evil people in history is dead," claiming the strike was a "greatest chance" for the Iranian people to reclaim their country. In a later interview with NBC News, Trump stated that the US believes the reports of Khamenei’s death are correct.

Prime Minister Netanyahu, in a televised address, stopped just short of a formal confirmation but noted there are "many signs that the tyrant is no longer alive." He confirmed that the "Operation Roaring Lion" strikes had successfully targeted senior Iranian officials and the country's nuclear infrastructure.

Tehran’s Vigorous Denial

However, there has been no official confirmation of Khamenei's death from Tehran. The Iranian government has pushed back strongly against the narrative of Khamenei's demise. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told international media that the Supreme Leader is "safe and sound" and continues to command the field. Iranian state-linked agencies, including Tasnim and Mehr, described the reports as psychological operations designed to cause panic.

Despite these denials, a planned televised speech by Khamenei was reportedly canceled on Saturday, fueling further uncertainty. While state media confirmed the deaths of other high-ranking figures, including IRGC commander Mohammad Pakpour, they maintain that the upper echelon of the clerical leadership survived the initial bombardment. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Suffers Personal Loss as Son-in-Law and Daughter-in-Law Among Those Killed in US-Israel Strike on Iran: Report.

Regional Impact and Uncertainty

The reported killing, if verified, would represent the most significant shift in Middle Eastern geopolitics in decades. As news of the potential death spread, videos surfaced appearing to show celebrations in the streets of Tehran, though many residents remain in shelters due to the ongoing "Operation Epic Fury" (the US codename for the strikes). The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting as hostilities continued, with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) monitoring for potential radiological risks following strikes on Iranian nuclear-linked sites.

