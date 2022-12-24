Mumbai, December 24: The bomb cyclone continues wreak havoc across the United States as million of Americans have been trapped as the temperature dips to -45°C. As per latest reports, a state of emergency has been declared by New York governor after the temperatures became unbearable in the state due to the cyclonic storm. Besides dip in temperature, the bomb cyclone has also led to power outages as gusty winds continue to knock down trees and power lines.

Several places across US have been witnessing a sudden drop in temperatures as the bomb cyclone intensifies. As per reports, place such as Des Moines, Iowa have seen temperature go below -37°F (-38°C) while the mercury plunged to -45°C in Montana on Friday. Such is bomb cyclone's impact that over 3,100 flights have been cancelled and about 1.4 million homes and businesses across the US have been left without power. What Is Bomb Cyclone? Know All About the Phenomenon Responsible for Extremely Cold Weather and Freezing Temperatures Affecting US.

Death Toll Rises Due to Bomb Cyclone

As per reports, the bomb cyclone blasts in US has killed at least 13 people across the country. If reports are to be believed, nine people died due to weather-related incidents while four lost their lives in a car accident which took place in Ohio. After the car accident incidents were reported in Ohio, state governor said that road conditions are posing a threat to the people of Ohio. He also cautioned people and requested them to stay indoors.

Meanwhile in New York, a state of emergency has been declared as temperatures continue to become unbearable across the state. In the last one week, New York witnessed ice, flooding, snow and even freezing temperatures due to cyclone bomb. Arctic Blast Hit US: Thousands of Residents Left Without Power in Texas Ahead of Christmas 2022.

Reports also said that the whole of US has been gripped with the artic 'bomb cyclone', which is said to be a 'once-in-a-generation' winter storm. As cyclone bomb continue to deep freeze US, the temperatures are expected to go as lw as -40 degrees Fahrenheit (Celsius) in the coming days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2022 11:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).