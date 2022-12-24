Mumbai, December 24: Millions of Americans across the United States have been hit by massive winter storm that has brought along bone-chilling temperature, snow and and ice. The latest changes in weather across US comes as forecasters have predicted a bomb cyclone across the states. A bomb cyclone takes when the atmospheric pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm.

As per reports, the bomb cyclone is expected to develop near the Great Lakes and is most likely to stir up the weather conditions as the arctic blast brings in heavy winds and snow. Weather experts have warned US citizens to be wary of the bomb cyclone as the temperatures are likely to plunge as low as -45.6C (-50.1F), thereby making it cold enough that one can get frostbite in less than five minutes. US: More Than 2,000 Flights Cancelled in Denver as Heavy Snowstorm Hits City, Winter Storm Warning Issued.

Bomb Cyclone’s Impact in US

The bomb cyclone warning has led to cancellation of more than 3,100 flights within, into or out of the US. The flight cancellations due to the weather warnings as led to fear and panic among travellers who are trying to make it home for the try to make it home for the holiday season. Such is the impact of bomb cyclone that more than 350,000 homes and businesses were left without power on Friday morning.

Talking about the bomb cyclone, US President Joe Biden while speaking from the Oval office said, "This is not like a snow day when you were a kid. This is serious stuff." According to the National Weather Service, about 60 percent cent of the US population is under some form of winter weather advisory or warning amid the bomb cyclone threat.

The weather storm has also impacted United States neighbouring countries Canada and Mexico leading to flight cancellations at Toronto Pearson International Airport and migrants waited near the US border seeking asylum as they wait for the Supreme Court's decision. Besides, the bomb cyclone warning has also led to a high demand at homeless shelters across the US including in Detroit. Reports suggest that shelter homes have been running at full capacity although many aren't being sent back into the cold. Arctic Blast Hit US: Thousands of Residents Left Without Power in Texas Ahead of Christmas 2022.

What Is Bomb Cyclone?

In simple terms a bomb cyclone is a sudden change in weather conditions when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly and forms into a strong storm. A bomb cyclone takes place when the central pressure drops rapidly at one millibar per hour for at least 24 hours. But the question is how does bomb cyclone form? A bomb cyclone forms when the air of different air masses including cold and dry come together. While the "bomb cyclone" terms might not sound like a scientific term, however, it has been names so as it occurs due to the rapid formation of the storm is like a bomb going off in seconds.

