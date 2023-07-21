Mumbai, July 21: On July 19, a two-year-old kid in Nevada, Nevada, died from an infection with Naegleria fowleri, also known as the "brain-eating amoeba." According to a New York Post article, Woodrow Bundy's family thinks the illness "infiltrated his body while playing in the water in Ash Springs".

At 2:56 a.m., Woodrow Turner Bundy triumphantly arrived at the doorstep of our heavenly Father. 7 days were spent fighting. Three years is the longest recorded lifespan for a human. I was aware that my son was the strongest person on earth, Ms. Briana, the mother of the youngster posted the tragic news on Facebook. He is my hero, and I will always be thankful to God for giving me the best son on earth. I also feel thankful knowing that I will have that son in heaven at some point, she added. Brain-Eating Amoeba Kills Kerala Boy: 15-Year-Old Dies of Rare Brain Infection PAM in Alappuzha.

According to reports, the boy's parents first realised anything was amiss when their kid began displaying "flu-like symptoms" last week. The medical personnel at the hospital, where Briana immediately brought him, initially thought he had meningitis. Later, doctors found that he had the lethal brain-eating amoeba that had earlier this year raised so much anxiety. In February 2023, it also took the life of a guy in his 50s in the US. Brain-Eating Amoeba Kills Korean National; First Infection From Naegleria fowleri Reported in South Korea.

Briana further claimed that two days before the incident, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had declined to provide any treatment to her child as he was 'past the point of any survivor'.

