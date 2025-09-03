Kozhikode, September 3: As cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis rise across Kerala, health authorities are raising alarms over the deadly brain infection caused by the "brain-eating amoeba," Naegleria fowleri. The state has already reported multiple fatalities, including a three-month-old infant and a middle-aged woman, highlighting the vulnerability of both children and adults to this rare but often fatal disease. Medical experts emphasise the rapid progression of the infection, which can lead to severe neurological damage and death within days of symptom onset.

With 42 cases reported so far this year, hospitals are on high alert, and treatment facilities are intensifying efforts to manage and contain the disease. The infection typically enters the body through the nose from contaminated warm freshwater, such as lakes, rivers, or improperly maintained wells and pools, and progresses rapidly with severe neurological symptoms. With the mortality rate exceeding 95%, early detection and timely medical intervention are crucial. Let’s know everything about Amoebic Meningoencephalitis, its causes, symptoms, and preventive measures. Kerala: 2 Including 3-Month-Old Infant Die of Rare Amoebic Meningoencephalitis While Undergoing Treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (Watch Video).

What is Amoebic Meningoencephalitis?

Amoebic meningoencephalitis, also known as Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM), is a rare but often fatal brain infection caused by the amoeba Naegleria fowleri, commonly called the "brain-eating amoeba," which thrives in warm freshwater bodies. According to the CDC, PAM is extremely rare and cannot spread from person to person.

Causes:

Amoebic meningoencephalitis is caused by the free-living amoeba Naegleria fowleri, which is commonly found in warm, fresh water such as lakes, rivers, hot springs, poorly maintained swimming pools, and contaminated wells. The infection occurs when water containing the amoeba enters the nose, typically during swimming, diving, or other water-related activities. Once in the nasal cavity, the amoeba travels to the brain, where it causes rapid inflammation and tissue destruction. Rare cases have also been linked to using unsterilized tap water in nasal rinsing devices. Sudden Death in Kerala: Man Suddenly Collapses and Dies While Performing on Stage During Onam Celebrations at State Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Symptoms:

Severe headache,

High fever,

Nausea and vomiting,

Stiff neck,

Confusion and lack of attention,

Loss of balance,

Hallucinations,

Seizures,

Coma

Preventive Measures:

Avoid swimming or diving in warm, stagnant freshwater to prevent infection, especially during hot weather. Use nose plugs or hold the nose shut while engaging in water activities. Only use distilled, sterilised, or boiled water (cooled) for nasal rinsing or neti pots. Ensure swimming pools and hot tubs are properly chlorinated and maintained. Public awareness and early medical consultation if symptoms appear after water exposure are crucial in reducing the risk of this deadly infection.

Amoebic meningoencephalitis remains an extremely rare but deadly infection with a mortality rate exceeding 95%, making early detection and treatment critical. While treatment options like amphotericin B and miltefosine exist, success is limited, emphasising prevention as the most effective strategy. Kerala’s health authorities are focusing on water, sanitation, public awareness, and monitoring to prevent further cases.

