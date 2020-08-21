San Francisco, August 21: The fire which erupted due to a blitzkrieg of lightning strikes in Northern California has escalated over the last 48 hours. The blaze has now covered 500 square miles (1,250 square kilometers) of brushland and rural counties surrounding the region of San Francisco. The disaster has so far claimed the lives of five people.

Among those killed include one civilian and four firefighters. Hundreds of fire brigades are deployed in several parts of the province's northern region to douse off the flames. The authorities have evacuated over 30,000 civilians so far, with the count expected to be raised in the next few hours. US Heatwave: California Governor Gavin Newsom Signs Emergency Heatwave Proclamation.

A video uploaded by news agency AFP showed flames devouring scores of houses and fields in Vacaville. Several residents were forced to leave behind their vehicles and other valuables as they were urgently rescued by the health workers to minimise the loss of lives.

Watch Video of Wildfires Wreaking Havoc in California

VIDEO: Flames devour houses and fields in Vacaville, California, as a series of massive fires quickly spread in the the US state, forcing more evacuations pic.twitter.com/g5dbBnNp1s — AFP news agency (@AFP) August 21, 2020

The scorching fires in California began earlier this month, after nearly 11,000 lightning strikes were reported in the state within a span of few days. The state's firefighting mechanism has been strained and nearly exhausted in bid to douse off the flames.

At least 175 structures including homes and buildings were completely gutted down, whereas, a threat is posed to 50,000 others, said Daniel Berlant, an assistant deputy director with the state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Apart from five fatalities, 33 civilians and firefighters were injured in the blaze so far.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who addressed the Democratic National Convention virtually from a site close to the firefighting operations, said anyone who doubts climate change must visit California at this moment. His jibe was aimed at President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly referred to the climate change crisis as a "hoax".

