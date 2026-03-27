Beijing, March 27: An 84-year-old woman in central China has drawn attention after developing a romantic attachment to an artificial intelligence-generated character, highlighting growing concerns about the emotional and financial vulnerability of elderly internet users.

Zhang Yulan, from Hubei province, spent more than 10 hours a day watching videos of a virtual male persona and came to believe she was in a relationship with him. Her case, reported by South China Morning Post, has sparked discussion about the risks posed by increasingly sophisticated AI-generated content and the unmet emotional needs of older adults. Canada Woman Claims She’s ‘In Love’ With AI Boyfriend, Says They Even Have a S*x Life (Watch Video).

A Digital Romance Turns Costly

Zhang became attached to a so-called “bossy president” character, a popular trope in Chinese romantic fiction known as ba zong, typically portrayed as domineering yet caring. She focused on one such AI-generated figure named Jianguo, interacting with his content daily.

Her involvement went beyond passive viewing. Zhang sent messages to the virtual character and even wrote a handwritten love letter in February, apologising for “hurting” him and expressing emotional distress over a perceived conflict. “I believe communication is key to our relationship,” she wrote, reflecting her belief that the interaction was mutual. AI Affair: Married Woman Falls in Love With ChatGPT, Claims To Have Had Sex With It After Personalising AI Into ‘Dominant Boyfriend’.

The situation came to light when her family discovered she had spent more than 7,000 yuan (around INR 1,000) through links associated with the account. Additional purchases included overpriced items on e-commerce platforms and 1,200 yuan worth of books recommended by the AI persona.

The account linked to Jianguo was reportedly shut down in February by the Cyberspace Administration of China as part of its “Clear and Bright” campaign targeting online misconduct.

However, similar AI-generated profiles have continued to appear, often using comparable romantic narratives to attract followers and drive purchases. These accounts frequently target middle-aged and elderly women, combining emotional engagement with commercial promotion. Zhang’s granddaughter eventually reported the account to China’s consumer complaint system after noticing continued spending.

Experts say the case reflects deeper societal issues. According to Chen Xu, a professor studying ageing at Wuhan University, older individuals may have more difficulty distinguishing between real and virtual personas, particularly as AI becomes more lifelike.

He added that the incident underscores a strong need among elderly people for companionship, respect and emotional connection, needs that can be exploited online.

Observers on social media echoed these concerns, with some warning that AI is becoming a tool for manipulation and scams, while others emphasised the importance of family support.

The rise of AI-generated influencers and virtual personalities is reshaping online interaction, particularly on short video platforms. While these technologies are often used for entertainment and marketing, cases like Zhang’s illustrate how blurred boundaries between fiction and reality can have real-world consequences.

As regulators attempt to curb misuse, experts say awareness and family involvement remain critical in protecting vulnerable users from similar situations.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (South China Morning Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 03:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).