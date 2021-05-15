Beijing, May 15: China has so far cancelled 487 inbound flights due to concerns over the the spread of Covid-19, according to aviation authorities.

China's air routes currently remain open with 52 countries, and over the past four weeks, it has handled 2,080 inbound flights each week, including 223 passenger flights, Xinhua news agency quoted Han Guangzu, an official with the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), as saying at a press conference here on Friday. COVID-19 in India: Many Citizens of Australia Were Not Allowed to Board the Repatriation Flight After Being Found Coronavirus Positive.

To tackle the risks of imported Covid-19 cases, the CAAC has urged all airlines to ensure that they check health codes, set up emergency isolation areas on planes and limit passenger capacity for international passenger flights, according to Han.

For international cargo flights, airlines must strengthen aircraft disinfection, and introduce special delivery process for high-risk cargoes, Han said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2021 11:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).