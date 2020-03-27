Coronavirus Outbreak: Positive COVID-19 Cases Cross 500,000 Globally

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

Paris, March 26: There are more than half a million declared cases of coronavirus worldwide, according to an AFP tally Thursday at 1920 GMT. At least 501,556 infections have been recorded across 182 countries, including 22,920 deaths, according to an AFP calculation based on official country data and World Health Organization figures. Coronavirus Cases in India Surge to 694, Death Toll Reaches 16; Centre Announces COVID-19 Economic Package

The number of actual infections is believed to be higher since many countries are only testing severe cases or patients requiring hospitalisation. France on Thursday reported that 365 people, including a 16-year-old girl, had died from the coronavirus over the last 24 hours, the country's highest daily toll. Unemployment Rate in US: Over 3.3 Million Americans Claim For Joblessness Benefits Amid COVID-19 Spread, Break 1982 Record, Says US Department of Labour.

Top French health official Jerome Salomon told reporters that a total of 1,696 people had died in hospital in France from the virus, emphasising that the toll does not include those who died at home or at retirement homes. He said that 29,155 people had tested positive for the virus so far in France, adding that the real number of cases was likely far higher as testing was reserved for high-risk patients.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 15,000 people in Europe, according to an AFP tally at 1720 GMT on Thursday. A total of 15,500 fatalities have been reported across Europe, most of them in Italy (8,165) and Spain (4,089), followed by France with 1,331. With 268,191 officially declared cases of infection, Europe is the continent worst hit by the virus that first emerged in China in December.