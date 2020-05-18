People arrive at Mata Bhadrakali Mandir, Amritsar for 'darshan' of their deity, to mark the beginning of a fair. Priest (pic 4) says "Had urged them to stay at home but they requested for 'darshan'. We're ensuring social distancing,2 devotees coming at a time and going back soon". As per the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines for #CoronaLockdown, all religious places/places of worship shall be closed for public; religious congregations are strictly prohibited. https://t.co/yreT6icybC— ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020 Gujarat will make guidelines according to the containment zone and non-containment zone. Tomorrow District Collectors, Municipal commissioners will make a list of these zones: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. Gujarat will make guidelines according to containment zone and non-containment zone. Tomorrow District Collectors, Municipal commissioners will make a list of these zones: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (17.05.2020) pic.twitter.com/zy7qZJqptc— ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020 Heavy vehicular movement at Delhi-Gurugram (Haryana) border amid #CoronaLockdown. Passes and IDs of people are being checked by the Police. The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 31st. Delhi: Heavy vehicular movement at Delhi-Gurugram (Haryana) border amid #CoronaLockdown. Passes and IDs of people are being checked by the Police. The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 31st. pic.twitter.com/6Ao6hvtbX4— ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020 US records 820 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours.

Mumbai, May 18: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday issued fresh guidelines on measures to be taken during Lockdown 4, which will come into effect from today. The fourth phase of lockdown will begin on Monday, May 18 and will remain in effect till May 31, 2020. The coronavirus tracker live will help you to stay updated with the latest news on coronavirus from across the world.

Metro rail services will remain shut, hotels, gyms will remain shut, all religious places to remain closed for worship. All domestic and international air travel of passengers, except for domestic medical services will remain shut during the fourth phase of the lockdown.

The coronavirus tally in Mumbai has neared the 20,000-mark. The fatality count also increased by 38, taking the death toll in Mumbai to 734 as of Sunday. The total number of cases in Dharavi has increased to 1242, including 56 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Odisha geared up to prepare for cyclonic storm Amphan, which currently lies close to Paradip and is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by today. In view of the rising coronavirus cases, the Nepal government on Sunday decided to extend the lockdown period till June 2.

